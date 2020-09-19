Harris Faulkner Apologizes To Newt Gingrich For Interrupting His Bigoted Rant

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 14:13 Hits: 1

On Wednesday, Newt Gingrich, went on a smear-laden rant that blamed George Soros for violent protests in the U.S. It was one of Fox’s never-ending attempts to frighten voters into thinking Dangerous Blacks will take over if Joe Biden is elected. But hosts Melissa Francis and Marie Harf agreed that suggesting Soros is pulling the strings was a bridge too far. After an uncomfortable pause, Faulkner went to a commercial break. Media Matters explains just how offensive Gingrich’s remarks were: Foreign policy adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Matt Duss called his comment anti-Semitic. National affairs correspondent for The Nation Jeet Heer said Gingrich was “playing with some very dangerous things” in his rant. And activist and author Amy Siskind called for Gingrich to apologize for his “anti-Semitic dog whistle.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/harris-faulkner-apologizes-interrupting