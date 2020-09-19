The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Harris Faulkner Apologizes To Newt Gingrich For Interrupting His Bigoted Rant

On Wednesday, Newt Gingrich, went on a smear-laden rant that blamed George Soros for violent protests in the U.S. It was one of Fox’s never-ending attempts to frighten voters into thinking Dangerous Blacks will take over if Joe Biden is elected. But hosts Melissa Francis and Marie Harf agreed that suggesting Soros is pulling the strings was a bridge too far. After an uncomfortable pause, Faulkner went to a commercial break. Media Matters explains just how offensive Gingrich’s remarks were: Foreign policy adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Matt Duss called his comment anti-Semitic. National affairs correspondent for The Nation Jeet Heer said Gingrich was “playing with some very dangerous things” in his rant. And activist and author Amy Siskind called for Gingrich to apologize for his “anti-Semitic dog whistle.”

