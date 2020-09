Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 13:55 Hits: 3

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) late Friday night after the announcement that Republicans will move to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517208-sanders-knocks-mcconnell-hes-going-against-ginsburgs-dying-wishes