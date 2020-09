Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 14:07 Hits: 3

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is warning GOP senators undecided about filling an election-year Supreme Court vacancy to keep their "powder dry" amid an incoming onslaught of pressure to announce a decision.McConnell in a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517210-mcconnell-urges-gop-senators-to-keep-their-powder-dry-on-supreme-court