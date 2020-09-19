MAGA Man Arrested After Hitting 12-year-old Girl In The Face And Chest With Flagpole

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 14:15 Hits: 4

Video by Crystal Ledoux, mother of the girl. Remember folks, it's the leftists who are the violent agitators, not the MAGA creeps like this guy. In another video, Logsdon is shown saying that he didn't need to wear a mask, because he wasn't voting for Biden. Charming people, these MAGA creeps. Source: Jacksonville.com A 67-year-old man was arrested this week after a 12-year-old girl was hit in the face by a flagpole during a Donald Trump rally in Orange Park, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said. Norbert Eugene Logsdon Jr. of Orange Park was charged Wednesday afternoon with abuse of a child without great bodily harm and released on bail, jail records show. The incident, captured on video by the child's mother, occurred near a shopping center at Blanding and Loch Rane boulevards, the arrest report said. A group of people were having a sidewalk support event for the Republican president, waving signs and flags just after 5:30 p.m., the report said. The mother was headed with her daughter to get some fast food when they passed the supporters.

