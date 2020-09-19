Delaware GOP Nominates QAnon Cult White Nationalist For U.S. Senate Seat

Articles

The Republican Party’s descent into the quagmire of far-right conspiracism deepened Tuesday night in Delaware when Lauren Witzke, a onetime QAnon cult promoter with ties to white nationalists, notably through her former campaign manager, won the Delaware GOP primary for a U.S. Senate seat. Although she distanced herself in January from the QAnon cult—saying it was “more hype than substance,” but in even more conspiratorial terms calling the conspiracy theories “mainstream psyops to get people to 'trust the plan' and not do anything”—her agenda remains deeply radical, including a 10-year moratorium on immigration that is rooted in the nativist/white nationalist radical right. She will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Chris Coons in the November general election.

