Doug Collins Needs To Keep RBG's Name Out Of His Filthy Foul Mouth

Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020

The lowest class of scum that dried dog sh*t gathered while oily waves of toxic waste washed over it — I'm speaking of course, of Rep Doug Collins — has allowed his social media mouth to form words that spell "Ruth Bader Ginsburg" on his twitter account. Furthermore, it was not to honor her...which would have been hypocritical enough. This emotionally stunted walking clenched sphincter thought it would be a great idea to use the revered feminist iconic judicial hero's passing to accuse her of being responsible for the infanticide of 30 million babies. RIP to the more than 30 million innocent babies that have been murdered during the decades that Ruth Bader Ginsburg defended pro-abortion laws. With @realDonaldTrump nominating a replacement that values human life, generations of unborn children have a chance to live. — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) September 19, 2020 Oh, REALLY, you f*cking pus-filled, pasty-ass, no-uterus-having, limp-d*cked POS? I'm shocked that somebody who pretends to be pro-life supports a man who let 200,000 people die from Coronavirus. — Red (@Redpainter1) September 19, 2020

