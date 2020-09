Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 12:00 Hits: 7

NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins about the Texas Supreme Court's order to halt the distribution of mail-in ballot applications to registered voters.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/19/914715433/texas-supreme-court-blocks-harris-county-clerk-from-sending-voters-mail-in-ballo?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics