McConnell: Senate Will Vote On Trump&#8217;s Pick To Replace Justice Ginsburg

Securing conservative control of the Supreme Court for the next generation is now in reach for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell announced Friday that he will move forward with trying to confirm President Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday evening.

“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate,” McConnell said.

How McConnell handled the surprise 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia is a defining moment of his legacy in Republican politics. If he succeeds at putting the nominee that Trump selects to replace Ginsburg, it will be a monumental coda.

Even before McConnell officially announced his intentions, Democrats were already beginning to cry foul given McConnell’s position in the 2016 election, in which he claimed that vacancies that occurred once a presidential campaign was underway should be filled by the President who won that election.

Unlike Scalia’s passing, which was completely unexpected, the health issues that have plagued Ginsburg in recent years have allowed Republicans to lay the groundwork for jamming through her replacement, even if in just the weeks before or after the 2020 election.

In his statement Friday, laid out the logic justifying a move that he had already indicated he would likely take, when, in the months before Ginsburg’s death, questions about the possibility of another pre-election vacancy were coming. V

In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term,” McConnell said. “We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year.”

This time, he argued, “Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise.”

To confirm a Trump nominee before next year’s inauguration, McConnell cannot lose the support of more than three Republican senators. Coincidentally, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said earlier Friday, before news of the Ginsburg’s death broke, that she would not support moving forward with a confirmation before the inauguration.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has also expressed discomfort with seating a justice in October or directly after the election.

Murkowksi’s later statement on Ginsburg’s passing made no reference to how the senator, who us up for reelection in 2022, would handle the coming confirmation fight. Collins also did not address the issue in the statement she released after Ginsburg’s death.

It is not yet clear which other Republican senators could be willing to break with McConnell and Trump on confirming the yet-to-be-named nominee.

To the President’s and McConnell’s advantage is the incredible war chest that will be deployed to encourage Republicans to hold the line on pushing Ginsburg’s replacement through.

Read the full statement here:

