Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 00:59 Hits: 2

Mitch McConnell just consigned the McConnell Rule to the same trash bin of history as the non-precedential Bush v. Gore ruling. Another shoddy expedience momentarily gilded until it was no longer expedient.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/26F8DxG7TzE/mcconnell-trashes-mcconnell-rule