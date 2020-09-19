The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Reacts To Ruth Bader Ginsburg&#8217;s Death: &#8216;She Led An Amazing Life&#8217;

Shortly after concluding a rally Friday evening in northern Minnesota, President Trump reacted to the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, saying that “she led an amazing life.”

“She just died? I didn’t know that. She led an amazing life, what else can you say? Whether you agree or not … she led an amazing life,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One, according to a White House pool report.

