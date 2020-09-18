2020 Senate Election Forecast

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
FiveThirtyEight
Democrats are slightly favored to win the Senate
Each party’s seat count in scenarios where it wins the Senate in our Deluxe model’s 40,000 simulations. Higher bars represent more common outcomes. Our presidential forecast determines which party gets control when the Senate is evenly split.
Average outcome: 50.5
53 R seats
54 D
80% ofoutcomes fallin this range
Morelikely
62
60
58
56
54
52
50
52
54
56
58
60
62
64
53 R SEATS
7.0% chance
7.0% chance
Democrats have an 80% chance of holding between 47 and 54 seats.
In 42 in 100 scenarios, Republicans win control
In 58 in 100 scenarios, Democrats win control
When both parties hold 50 seats, control of the Senate is decided by which party holds the vice presidency in our presidential forecast. Counts of Democratic seats include two independent senators who caucus with the Democrats.
Want to see other versions of the forecast? Click the magnifying glass in the lower left!
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
Why Pennsylvania Could Decide The 2020 Election
By Nathaniel Rakich
More And More Americans Aren’t Religious. Why Are Democrats Ignoring These Voters?
By Daniel Cox and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux
Forecasting each Senate seat
Icon Legend
Solid R
≥95% R
Likely R
≥75%
Lean R
≥60%
Toss-up
<60% both
Lean D
≥60%
Likely D
≥75%
Solid D
≥95% D
Counts of Democratic seats include two independent senators who caucus with the Democrats. Forecasts do not add to 100 in some races due to rounding.
In the Louisiana race and Georgia’s special election, multiple candidates from each party are facing off on Election Day. If no one gets a majority, two candidates go to a runoff.
US GENERAL
Biden is favored to win
See the forecast
How the Senate forecast has changed
See how each party’s forecasted seat total and chances of controlling the Senate have changed over time. The forecast updates at least once a day and whenever we get a new poll.
Each party's majority chances include scenarios where the Senate is evenly split and that party holds the vice presidency in our presidential forecast.
As the election gets closer — and as we get swamped with new polls — the forecast will get less uncertain.
Who’s ahead in each state
Leading candidate’s forecasted chance of winning and margin of victory in each state. Dots closer to the line represent tighter races, and wider bars mean more uncertainty about the outcome.
Race Legend
80% of outcomes fall in this range
SORT BY MARGIN
SORT BY STATE
Margin of victory
Fun fact: Incumbents who were appointed to their seat lose more often than elected incumbents, so they don’t get an incumbency boost in our model.
We made this
FORECAST MODEL
Nate Silver
PROJECT MANAGEMENT
Christopher Groskopf
DESIGN
Ryan Best
Jasmine Mithani
Anna Wiederkehr
CONTENT EDITING
Micah Cohen
Sarah Frostenson
Christopher Groskopf
Nate Silver
ART DIRECTION
Emily Scherer
ILLUSTRATION
Fabio Buonocore
Joey Ellis
DEVELOPMENT
Ryan Best
Jay Boice
Aaron Bycoffe
Christopher Groskopf
Elena Mejía
Jasmine Mithani
Anna Wiederkehr
Julia Wolfe
Yutong Yuan
COPY EDITING
Colleen Barry
Jennifer Mason
DATA & RESEARCH
Aaron Bycoffe
Dhrumil Mehta
Mary Radcliffe
Derek Shan
Download the data:PollsModel outputs
Notice a ?Send us an email.
Congrats, you made it to the bottom! If you’re looking for the nitty-gritty of how our forecast works, check out the methodology.
Lite
What Election Day looks like based on polls alone
Classic
What Election Day looks like based on polls, fundraising, past voting patterns and more
Deluxe
What Election Day looks like when we add experts’ ratings to the Classic forecast
x
COMMENTS
Read more https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2020-election-forecast/senate/