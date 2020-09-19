The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Biden: No New Supreme Court Nominee Until After The Election

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Biden: No New Supreme Court Nominee Until After The Election

Former Vice President Joe Biden said late Friday that the winner of the November election should name a successor to fill the seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died earlier Friday at home in Washington, D.C.

“There is no doubt, let me be clear, that the voters should pick the President, and the President should pick the justice for the Senate to consider,” Biden told reporters in a brief statement from Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden, who previously served as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, pointed out that the fastest confirmation process for a Supreme Court justice was 47 days. Election Day 2020 is 46 days away.

The former vice president also heralded Ginsburg’s legal career, calling her “fierce and unflinching in her pursuit of the civil and legal rights of, civil rights of everyone.”

“Her opinions and her dissent are going to continue to influence the basis for our law for a generation,” he added.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/w4hgvlQCWDw/biden-no-new-supreme-court-nominee-until-after-the-election

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version