Biden: No New Supreme Court Nominee Until After The Election

Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden said late Friday that the winner of the November election should name a successor to fill the seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died earlier Friday at home in Washington, D.C.

“There is no doubt, let me be clear, that the voters should pick the President, and the President should pick the justice for the Senate to consider,” Biden told reporters in a brief statement from Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden, who previously served as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, pointed out that the fastest confirmation process for a Supreme Court justice was 47 days. Election Day 2020 is 46 days away.

The former vice president also heralded Ginsburg’s legal career, calling her “fierce and unflinching in her pursuit of the civil and legal rights of, civil rights of everyone.”

“Her opinions and her dissent are going to continue to influence the basis for our law for a generation,” he added.

