Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 01:47 Hits: 3

Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) said the current Senate should hold a vote on President Trump’s nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg broke barriers for all women. My...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517187-mcsally-says-current-senate-should-vote-on-trump-nominee