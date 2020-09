Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 01:30 Hits: 10

The feminist icon's death left a vacancy in the court just 46 days before the Nov. 3 general election.

(Image credit: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/death-of-ruth-bader-ginsburg/2020/09/18/914626584/lawmakers-react-to-death-of-justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics