Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 19:58 Hits: 6

The U.S. Commerce Department says people in the U.S. won't be able to download or update the popular video-sharing app TikTok or the messaging app WeChat, starting Sunday.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/18/914519515/the-u-s-to-limit-access-to-tiktok-and-wechat-on-sunday?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics