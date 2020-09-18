With Eye On Biden Victory, Warren And Schumer Unveil Plan To Cancel Up To $50,000 For Federal Student Loan Borrowers

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 September 2020

As Americans face the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and prepare for an incredibly consequential presidential election, over a dozen Democrats—led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer—came together Thursday to unveil a "visionary" student loan cancellation plan for the next administration. The introduced resolution urges the next president to use existing authority under the Higher Education Act to cancel up to $50,000 in federal student loan debt and ensure there is no resulting tax liability for borrowers. Neither the resolution nor the joint statement announcing it directly mentioned Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), but their campaign is clearly the intended target. The statement calls out President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans for refusing "to provide any immediate student debt cancellation for tens of millions of Americans" while vowing that "Democrats will be ready to act starting in 2021."

