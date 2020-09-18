Sen. Johnson’s Denials About Russian Disinfo Look More And More Bogus

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 September 2020

A very damning report in The Daily Beast reveals that U.S. intelligence has warned for more than a year that Andriy Derkach – recently cited as an “active Russian agent” by the U.S. Treasury Department – was suspected of election interference. The blacklisting [of Derkach] has caused problems for one legislator in particular: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who is nearing the end of a probe into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s activities in Ukraine—specifically, the discredited notion that the then-vice president halted a corruption probe that might have interfered with his son Hunter’s business interests there. It’s a would-be controversy that’s been fueled by a nexus of Trump allies and pro-Russian Ukrainians.

