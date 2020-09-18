Washington Post: Treasury Department Attempted Arguably ‘Illegal’ Takeover Of USPS

Articles

After a FOIA request, watchdog group American Oversight got over 10,000 communications records Thursday which revealed that, as the U.S. Postal Service struggled amid mounting debt and the pandemic earlier this year, Steve Mnuchin and the Treasury Department tried to get the USPS to surrender its autonomy by making a needed loan contingent on giving up control -- which puts Louis DeJoy's appointment in a whole new light, doesn't it? Via the Washington Post: The document trove also includes three separate email chains referencing calls with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other agency officials over nine days in early April. Two people familiar with the matter say Treasury drove a hard line, demanding operating control over the agency in exchange for the $10 billion congressionally approved loan. Such a demand was unprecedented, postal experts said, and appeared to lead the USPS to hire another law firm in the spring to study the legality of the issue. That firm, Mayer Brown, concluded that Treasury’s request was illegal. “Any agreement by the Postal Service to surrender its authority to the Secretary of the Treasury or to the [Federal Financing Bank] therefore would be illegal,” lawyers concluded in an unreleased April 24 memo, referring to a federal borrowing entity.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/washington-post-treasury-department