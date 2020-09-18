Joe Biden's Superpower Is Empathy, And It Shone Last Night At CNN Town Hall

Articles

Some highlights from Joe Biden's successful CNN Town Hall in Scranton last night, reported by Arlette Saentz. Biden was really in the zone as he connected with his questioners. I don't trust the president on vaccines. I trust Dr. Fauci. If Fauci says a vaccine is safe, I take the vaccine. We should listen to the scientists. Not to the president. "The former VP was asked about Attorney General Bill Barr's recent comments comparing coronavirus stay-at-home orders to slavery. Biden put the blame on Trump," Saentz said. You lost your freedom because you didn't act. The freedom to go to that ball game, the freedom for your kid to go to school, the freedom to see your mom and dad in the hospital. The freedom just to walk around your neighborhood because of failure to act. I never, ever, ever thought I would see such a thoroughly, totally irresponsible administration. "As Biden answered voters' questions from a social distance at Thursday's drive-in style event, Trump held yet another campaign rally in Wisconsin, without social distancing, and very few supporters wearing masks."

