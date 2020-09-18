Top Covid Task Force Staffer: Trump Constantly 'Ranting And Raving About Fox News' Being Mean To Him

Articles

We've reported earlier that former Pence staffer Olivia Troye has come out for Biden, based on Trump's "disregard for human life" re the Coronavirus. Susan Glasser of The New Yorker interviewed Troye and told CNN about the interview. Troye reports that Trump would rant and rave about Fox News being mean to him during coronavirus task force meetings instead of focusing on the pandemic. Olivia Troye spoke out for the first time this week in an ad supporting the election of Joe Biden after being a pivotal staffer for VP Mike Pence on Homeland Security and then on the Coronavirus Task force. Glasser told host Alisyn Camerota that Troye said she was speaking out now "because of the continued lies and misrepresentations from President Trump about the coronavirus" and the politicization of the pandemic. Glasser said, "There were several times when Trump would come into the coronavirus task force they would try to get them to focus on the business at hand and he would be ranting and raving about Fox News and how they weren't being nice enough to him."

