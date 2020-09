Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 13:30 Hits: 3

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) are endorsing Sen. Susan Collins (R) in Maine’s hotly contested Senate race, cutting ads in support of the longtime incumbent as she faces the most serious reelection fight of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/517024-blue-state-gop-govs-larry-hogan-and-charlie-baker-endorse-susan-collins