Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 16:00 Hits: 6

Joe Biden leads by 9 points against President Trump, who continues to face an uphill reelection battle. But the Democratic nominee is underperforming with people of color who are likely to vote.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/18/914103948/poll-biden-maintains-lead-over-trump?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics