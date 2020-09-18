Friday News Dump: FBI Director Testifies To Russia Election Meddling, And Other News

Articles

Friday, 18 September 2020

Anyone on social media knows that moment when you share something about which you have real expertise, and some know-nothing troll responds with "well, actually...." This was just like that. From FBI Director Chris Wray's testimony yesterday to Congress: But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out! https://t.co/mH3vrHWvS8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020 Wray also talked about antifa, and white supremacists: FBI Director Chris Wray testified before Congress that antifa is an ideology, not an organization. That puts him at odds with President Trump who has said he would designate antifa — an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militants — a terror group. https://t.co/4jMx9oeFmh

