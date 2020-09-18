MUST WATCH: Councilwoman Takes Down Anti-Gay Bigot Over Pride Flag

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 14:18 Hits: 4

The city of Minot raised their Pride flag last week as part of declaring June Pride Month. COVID delayed that until September. At least one bigot made his displeasure known at a recent city council meeting. Councilwoman Evans wasn't having it. "I am proudly the first openly elected lesbian in North Dakota. So that is why I am not paying any heed to your crap!" Carrie Evans said. The Dickinson Press reported that Evans’ sexual orientation was not previously known to the public. Source: The Advocate During a heated meeting over the official flying of a Pride flag in Minot, N.D., Councilwoman Carrie Evans declared that she is the first “openly elected lesbian” in the state while responding to a citizen demanding the flag be pulled down. At that point, Evans had been listening to anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric for days when the speaker, Walker, called her out for appearing irritated, according to The Dickinson Press. “We the people. I’m the people. I live in Minot. I am a taxpayer. I am a person. I get to see myself represented on that flagpole just as much as the people who got the Juneteenth flag last month, as much as the POW/MIA will get later this month,” Evans said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/north-dakota-councilwoman-carrie-evans