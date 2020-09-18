Sleepy Wilbur Ross 'Bans' Tik Tok For Trump

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

My kids weren't going to vote for Trump anyway, obviously, but their less politically obsessed friends now have a reason to GOTV. NBC News: Commerce said in a news release that U.S. mobile platforms will be prohibited from distributing the apps, meaning new downloads will be blocked. But TikTok will not disappear entirely on Sunday. The app will still work for at least a few more weeks. Commerce said that crucial services that TikTok relies on, such as internet hosting and transit services, will not be prohibited until Nov. 12 — pushing the deadline to after the election. WeChat, however, faces a full ban on Sunday. This decision is more than just politically stupid. Several tech-types have pointed out that by banning updates, the so-called administration is simply banning security patches that make the existing app safer. I don't think Tik Tok will be banned in the US. Just a lot of immediate app patches for security fixes. pic.twitter.com/CX3RFeJV7z — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) July 13, 2020

