U.S. Admits Rohrabacher Offered Pardon To Cover Up Russian Hack

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 15:27 Hits: 4

The U.S. admits that Rohrabacher offered pardon to Assange if he covered up Russia hacking of the DNC in 2016. In 2017, Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and Charles Johnson met with Julian Assange in Ecuador, offering a presidential pardon if he’d cover up Russia’s involvement in the DNC hacking. According to The Daily Beast, "Lawyers representing the United States at Julian Assange’s extradition trial in Britain have accepted the claim that a Congressman offered the WikiLeaks founder a presidential pardon on the condition that he would help cover up Russia’s involvement in hacking emails from the Democratic National Committee." Attorney Jennifer Robinson testified in London that she had attended a meeting between Assange, then-Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, and Trump ally Charles Johnson at the Ecuadorian embassy in London August 15, 2017.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/us-admits-rohrabacher-offered-pardon