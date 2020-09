Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

Senate Republican leaders are hoping to let their colleagues hit the campaign trail at the end of next week, acknowledging the slim chances of passing significant legislation other than a government funding stopgap before Election Day.Republican...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/516815-senate-gop-eyes-early-exit