Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 09:05 Hits: 8

The Trump administration is now allowing liquefied natural gas to be transported by rail anywhere in the country, including major cities. Critics worry about accidents and catastrophic explosions.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/18/914281515/trump-administrations-new-natural-gas-transportation-rule-sparks-safety-concerns?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics