Battleground State of Michigan Key in 2020 Path to White House

Michigan is one of several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.  President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016, but current polls show his opponent, Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden, in the lead.  As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, concerns about voter turnout and the pandemic weigh on the campaigns of both candidates.   
