Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 20:06 Hits: 1

After the Trump administration missed a filing deadline for court documents, a judge has ordered the wrap-up of the census to remain on hold, throwing door-knocking efforts further into uncertainty.

(Image credit: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/17/913364324/court-order-keeps-census-in-limbo-as-counting-end-date-looms?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics