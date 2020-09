Articles

Trump decries what he says are a "twisted web of lies" being taught in U.S. classrooms about systemic racism in America. But the federal government does not have jurisdiction over school curriculum.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

