Right Wing Talkers Have A Problem With Math

Here's how Rush Limbaugh was scaring your right-wing relatives on the radio today: If the Democrats win, ... that’s the end of democracy. It’s the end of the two-party system. We’re gonna have a one-party government that is going to devote itself to eliminating all opposition. That’s what’s at stake. If they win, I think the Republican Party essentially ceases to exist. One of the first things they will do is grant statehood to D.C. and Puerto Rico, and that will give them four Democrat senators. They will never lose control of the Senate. Okay, let's imagine that Democrats succeed in obtaining statehood for D.C and Puerto Rico. Let's say those new states reliably elect two Democratic senators each. Does that mean that Democrats "will never lose control of the Senate"? No -- in fact, if you were to add four Democratic senators to the Senate right now, Republicans would still be in control. The current makeup of the Senate is 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and two independents (Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine) who caucus with the Democrats. So the Democratic caucus is 47 senators; 47 + 4 = 51. Which is less than 53.

