Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 18:21 Hits: 1

Todd Stern, Obama’s right hand at the Paris accords, says this U.S. election is make-or-break for efforts to fight runaway climate change.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/09/17/biden-trump-climate-change-wildfires-california-paris-todd-stern/