'Parks And Rec' Reunion Tonight For Wisconsin Dems

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 19:45 Hits: 2

The “Parks and Recreation” cast is reuniting online to help Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Wisconsin. The virtual event will raise money for the Wisconsin Democratic Party and includes Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, and some surprise guests! The event is titled “A Parks and Rec Town Hall” and will feature a Q&A with the cast members. You have to donate at least $1 to be part of tonight’s virtual event, starting at 8 p.m. CT followed by Q&A at 8:30 p.m. CT. According to the event’s website: “Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, thereby the White House.” Celebrities Help Raise Money in the Swing States The cast of Parks and Recreation is beloved by millions of fans, and this is the second time the cast has reunited online for a good cause. A virtual reunion during the coronavirus lockdown raised $2.8 million for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

