Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 14:16 Hits: 1

FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress that terrorism dangers in the United States have evolved from those with foreign plotters abroad to those involving homegrown extremists.

(Image credit: Paula Bronstein/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/live-coverage-threats-to-the-homeland-hearing/2020/09/17/913936201/greatest-domestic-threat-is-lone-actors-self-radicalizing-online-wray-says?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics