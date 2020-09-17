The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Team Trump Angry That Nation's Employers Aren't Down With Their Plan To Destroy Social Security

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

The White House is quite put out that Donald Trump's efforts to destroy Social Security are not being wholly embraced by American businesses. The payroll tax deferment to employees that Trump tried to force through executive order after it was roundly rejected for months by everyone in Congress is just not being deployed, even though plenty of employers have decided to take the employer-side deferment they got earlier this year.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/team-trump-angry-nations-employers-arent

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version