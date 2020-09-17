Team Trump Angry That Nation's Employers Aren't Down With Their Plan To Destroy Social Security

Articles

The White House is quite put out that Donald Trump's efforts to destroy Social Security are not being wholly embraced by American businesses. The payroll tax deferment to employees that Trump tried to force through executive order after it was roundly rejected for months by everyone in Congress is just not being deployed, even though plenty of employers have decided to take the employer-side deferment they got earlier this year.

