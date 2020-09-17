‘It’s Verboten?’ Newt Gingrich Whines When Fox News Cuts Him Off For Blaming Violence On George Soros

Articles

A Fox News panel shut down former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) on Wednesday after he tried to blame George Soros for violent protests in America. Gingrich brought up the liberal billionaire’s name during a discussion about the cost of violence linked to anti-police protests. “Look, the number one problem in almost all these cities is George Soros-elected, left-wing, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up,” Gingrich opined. “Progressive district attorney are anti-police, pro-criminal and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros’ money and they are a major cause of the violence we’re seeing because they keep putting the violent criminals back on the streets.” “I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this,” co-host Melissa Francis cautioned. “He paid for it!” Gingrich shot back. “I mean, why can’t we discuss the fact that millions of dollars he spends.” “No he didn’t,” co-host Marie Harf chimed in. “I agree George Soros doesn’t need to be part of this conversation.” “Okay,” Gingrich replied. “So it’s verboten?” After several seconds of awkward silence, co-host Harris Faulkner decided to go to commercial. “Okay, we’re going to move on,” she announced.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/it-s-verboten-newt-gingrich-whines-when