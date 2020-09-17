'Tired Of Being Quiet': Another Woman Comes Forward To Accuse Donald Trump Of Sexual Assault

Articles

Adding to the long list of women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault, Amy Dorris on Thursday alleged that Trump forced his tongue down her throat and groped her at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York on September 5, 1997. In an interview with the Guardian, Dorris accused Trump of assaulting her outside the bathroom in his VIP box at Arthur Ashe Stadium. "Initially I thought that he was waiting to go to the bathroom, but that wasn't the case, unfortunately," Dorris said. She alleged that Trump forced himself on her after she told him no and that he carelessly continued despite her pleas for him to stop. "He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off," Dorris told the Guardian. "And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything." "I was pushing his tongue out of my mouth with my teeth," she said. "It was pretty traumatic and jarring and shocking." "I couldn't get him to let go," Dorris added, saying that she felt "trapped" and likening Trump's inescapable grip to "suction cups on an octopus."

