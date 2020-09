Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 15:34 Hits: 3

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 30 about the bureau's investigation into Russia's election meddling and the Trump campaign, according to Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).“The day...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/516880-graham-comey-to-testify-about-fbis-russia-probe-mueller-declined-invitation