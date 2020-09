Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 16:42 Hits: 8

Florida Sens. Marco Rubio (R) and Rick Scott (R) on Wednesday proposed legislation that, if passed by Congress, would keep the U.S. on Daylight Savings Time (DST) through next fall. The lawmakers announced the proposal in a statement Wednesday...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/516889-florida-senators-pushing-to-keep-daylight-savings-time-during-pandemic