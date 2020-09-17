The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Wray: Russian Interference Heavy On Agitation, Less So State Cyberattacks

FBI Director Christopher Wray says that Russian influence-mongers are trying to agitate the body politic in the same way they did in 2016, but not attacking state election systems in the same way.

