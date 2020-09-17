Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 15:25 Hits: 4

FBI Director Christopher Wray says that Russian influence-mongers are trying to agitate the body politic in the same way they did in 2016, but not attacking state election systems in the same way.

(Image credit: John McDonnell/The Washington Post/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/live-coverage-threats-to-the-homeland-hearing/2020/09/17/913930966/wray-russian-interference-heavy-on-agitation-less-so-state-cyberattacks?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics