Stunned Dana Bash On Trump's CDC Rebuttal: What We Just Heard Was Propaganda

The talking heads on CNN were at a loss after Trump contradicted Dr. Robert Redfield's congressional testimony yesterday that a vaccine won't be widely distributed until sometime next spring or summer, and that wearing masks was the most effective tool we have against coronavirus. Trump said last night that Redfield was "confused" and "misunderstood" the question. "Dana, it was a pretty extraordinary moment and I am being polite right now to hear the president of the United States suggest on these two very critical, important issues that the head of the CDC effectively is wrong," Wolf Blitzer. "Wolf, what we just saw and heard from the president of the United States was propaganda," Dana Bash said. "There is really no other way to say it. It was propaganda, plain and simple. He wants things to be a certain way for his own political agenda and he is saying science be damned. And on both of those issues, it was remarkable to see him throw his CDC director under the bus, the CDC director who was testifying under oath earlier in the day. He clearly wasn't happy with him. He admitted that he called and chastised Dr. Redfield. But it is really remarkable." She said Redfield had two options: Fall on his sword, or defend science.

