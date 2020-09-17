NYT: Bill Barr Tells Prosecutors To Consider Charging Protesters With Sedition

Articles

Mika Brzezinski covered the latest outrage from Bill Barr, Trump's AG and fixer. According to the New York Times, he attacked his own prosecutors and claimed the right to be the final word on federal cases. Prosecutors, of course, do not take an oath to the executive branch. They swear an oath to uphold the Constitution. BARR: Name one successful organization or institution where the lowest level employees' decisions are deemed sacrosanct. There aren't any. Letting the most junior members set the agenda may be good for a Montessori pre-school, but it's no way to run a federal agency. Good leaders at the Department of Justice, as any organization, need to trust and support their subordinates, but that does not mean blindly deferring to whatever those subordinates want to do. "And the New York Times reports that Bill Barr recommended charging some of those arrested in violent demonstrations with sedition," Brzezinski said. "According to sources who were on the call, Barr warned that violence in some demonstrations could worsen as the election approaches. The Wall Street Journal underscores the priority Mr. Barr has given to prosecuting crimes of violence leading to major property damage as President Trump has made a broader crackdown on the violence and property destruction a key campaign issue.

