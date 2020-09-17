The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Reality Check: Trump Wants Us To Ignore The Evidence On Climate Change

CNN's New Day has a John Avlon "reality check" on climate change and Trump. "If you're still in denial about whether climate change is real, you ought to have your head examined," Avlon said. "Or you might be President Trump. There are at least 87 wildfires burning across the western United States, consuming more than 4.7 million acres to date. Phoenix has seen a record 50 consecutive days over 110 degrees, while the skies over San Francisco have been choked with orange smoke, making it look like a dystopian sci-fi film. But it's all too real. With the Northwest now containing three cities with the worst air quality on earth, which shows you why comments like this -- I believe in clean air, immaculate air, I believe in clean water. All of those things. I am not a believer in climate change. "...are dangerous nonsense. But of course, President Trump doubled down while visiting fire-ravaged California this week." TRUMP: It will start getting cooler. NEWSOME: I wish -- TRUMP: You just watch. NEWSOME: I wish science agreed with you. TRUMP: Well, I don't think science knows, actually.

