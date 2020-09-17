FBI Director: Russians Interfering Again, This Time Against Biden

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 15:39 Hits: 6

During today's House Homeland Security Hearing on National Security Threats, FBI Director Christopher Wray said under oath that foreign election interference during the 2020 Presidential election is to denigrate Joe Biden's chances of winning the 2020 election. Meanwhile, another Trump official, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, refused to appear and testify to the committee this morning. Why is Chad Wolf refusing to testify? Illegally appointed Acting DHS Commissioner Chad Wolf has apparently also broken the law. He must be held accountable.https://t.co/iJt9xlfC2L — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) September 10, 2020 Anyway, the FBI Director did show up, and he had very precise words to explain where all the outside interference is coming from in our upcoming election and for what purpose. Director Wray said, "We have seen very active, very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/fbi-director-russian-election-interference