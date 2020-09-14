The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Will Bloomberg’s history of backing winners boost Biden in Florida?

Bloomberg(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Former New York City mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg committed to spend at least$100 million to support Democratic nominee Joe Biden[1] in Florida. 

According to a Sunday announcement, the $100 million will mostly go toward television and digital ads in English and Spanish. It will be spent through Independence USA[2] — Bloomberg’s super PAC — as well as other Democratic groups, and is expected to target the attention of Hispanic voters, a spokeswoman told the New York Times[3].

Bloomberg’s cash infusion will take place in a key state. Every successful presidential candidate in the past 50 years has won Florida, with the exception of Bill Clinton in 1992. The spending will also occur at a key time, as the Cook Political Report recently changed Florida’s electoral college rating[4] from “Lean Democrat” to “Toss Up.” 

In addition, the Sunshine State will begin distributing absentee ballots[5] to domestic voters Sept. 24. According to Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson, Florida is “unlike other battleground states”[6] in that it “counts its absentee ballots on or by Election Day.” That means a resounding win for Biden in Florida could seal 29 electoral votes and a presidential win for him, as well as solidify public perceptions of his victory sooner rather than later. 

Bloomberg endorsed Biden’s bid[7] immediately after dropping out of the presidential race in early March, after spending over $1 billion[8] of his own money on his presidential bid. That made Bloomberg the top self-funder[9] of all time by a large margin, beating out President Donald Trump[10] and fellow 2020 candidate Tom Steyer[11] for the honor. 

Originally Bloomberg promised to transform his presidential campaign into a super PAC, but scrapped that plan to instead transfer $18 million in leftover campaign money to the Democratic National Committee[12]. That move was widely criticized by campaign finance experts as abusing a loophole in election law, and the Federal Election Commission was set to examine[13] the transfer before it lost its quorum[14] again in late June. Fired Bloomberg campaign aides sued their former boss[15] over his promise that he would retain staffers through Election Day.

Democrats hoped Bloomberg would spend more, making his recent announcement a major win for party insiders who gave him a prime-time speaking slot[16] at the Democratic National Convention. 

While Bloomberg’s presidential campaign fell flat, his super PAC has a strong track record of winning elections. Independence USA PAC[17] is one of the most successful outside groups in recent years. The super PAC spent roughly 90 percent or more of its money backing winning candidates — and opposing losing candidates — in each of the previous three election cycles. 

Bloomberg’s super PAC spent $38 million in the 2018 midterms to help Democrats take the House, allocating 90 percent of its money to Democrat-won districts. Independence USA was the only outside group[18] to support[19] Rep. Kendra Horn[20] (D-Okla.), helping her pull off an upset victory in a historically Republican district. Bloomberg touted his personal spending during presidential debates earlier this year, and at one point appeared to say[21] he “bought” Democrats the House before correcting himself. Bloomberg spent $95 million[22] to help elect Democrats in the 2018 cycle, making him the top Democratic donor.  

Independence USA spent most of its 2016 cycle money[23] supporting Sen. Pat Toomey[24] (R-Pa.) and opposing Sen. Kelly Ayotte[25] (R-N.H.), giving it a 93 percent success rate by money spent. The group’s lone miss came in the presidential race, as it spent roughly $789,000 to oppose Trump’s presidential bid. 

Bloomberg’s pro-Biden spending comes after a new super PAC[26] reportedly supported by top GOP donors including Sheldon and Miriam Adelson — Preserve America PAC[27] — made a whopping $28 million ad buy to support Trump earlier this month. Before announcing his $100 million effort, Bloomberg was already the ninth most generous political donor[28] this cycle, contributing more than $19 million to Democrats and liberal groups. 
The Bloomberg announcement also comes two days after a federal appellate court ruled[29] that Floridians convicted of felonies must pay all fines, restitution and legal fees before they can regain their right to vote — a decision that is estimated to impact roughly 774,000 would-be voters, who comprise a largely low-income and disadvantaged population likely to lean Democratic[30].

