Will Bloomberg’s history of backing winners boost Biden in Florida?

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Former New York City mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg committed to spend at least$100 million to support Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Florida.

According to a Sunday announcement, the $100 million will mostly go toward television and digital ads in English and Spanish. It will be spent through Independence USA — Bloomberg’s super PAC — as well as other Democratic groups, and is expected to target the attention of Hispanic voters, a spokeswoman told the New York Times .

Bloomberg’s cash infusion will take place in a key state. Every successful presidential candidate in the past 50 years has won Florida, with the exception of Bill Clinton in 1992. The spending will also occur at a key time, as the Cook Political Report recently changed Florida’s electoral college rating from “Lean Democrat” to “Toss Up.”

In addition, the Sunshine State will begin distributing absentee ballots to domestic voters Sept. 24. According to Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson, Florida is “unlike other battleground states” in that it “counts its absentee ballots on or by Election Day.” That means a resounding win for Biden in Florida could seal 29 electoral votes and a presidential win for him, as well as solidify public perceptions of his victory sooner rather than later.

Bloomberg endorsed Biden’s bid immediately after dropping out of the presidential race in early March, after spending over $1 billion of his own money on his presidential bid. That made Bloomberg the top self-funder of all time by a large margin, beating out President Donald Trump and fellow 2020 candidate Tom Steyer for the honor.

Originally Bloomberg promised to transform his presidential campaign into a super PAC, but scrapped that plan to instead transfer $18 million in leftover campaign money to the Democratic National Committee . That move was widely criticized by campaign finance experts as abusing a loophole in election law, and the Federal Election Commission was set to examine the transfer before it lost its quorum again in late June. Fired Bloomberg campaign aides sued their former boss over his promise that he would retain staffers through Election Day.

Democrats hoped Bloomberg would spend more, making his recent announcement a major win for party insiders who gave him a prime-time speaking slot at the Democratic National Convention.

While Bloomberg’s presidential campaign fell flat, his super PAC has a strong track record of winning elections. Independence USA PAC is one of the most successful outside groups in recent years. The super PAC spent roughly 90 percent or more of its money backing winning candidates — and opposing losing candidates — in each of the previous three election cycles.

Bloomberg’s super PAC spent $38 million in the 2018 midterms to help Democrats take the House, allocating 90 percent of its money to Democrat-won districts. Independence USA was the only outside group to support Rep. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.), helping her pull off an upset victory in a historically Republican district. Bloomberg touted his personal spending during presidential debates earlier this year, and at one point appeared to say he “bought” Democrats the House before correcting himself. Bloomberg spent $95 million to help elect Democrats in the 2018 cycle, making him the top Democratic donor.

Independence USA spent most of its 2016 cycle money supporting Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and opposing Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.), giving it a 93 percent success rate by money spent. The group’s lone miss came in the presidential race, as it spent roughly $789,000 to oppose Trump’s presidential bid.

Bloomberg’s pro-Biden spending comes after a new super PAC reportedly supported by top GOP donors including Sheldon and Miriam Adelson — Preserve America PAC — made a whopping $28 million ad buy to support Trump earlier this month. Before announcing his $100 million effort, Bloomberg was already the ninth most generous political donor this cycle, contributing more than $19 million to Democrats and liberal groups.

The Bloomberg announcement also comes two days after a federal appellate court ruled that Floridians convicted of felonies must pay all fines, restitution and legal fees before they can regain their right to vote — a decision that is estimated to impact roughly 774,000 would-be voters, who comprise a largely low-income and disadvantaged population likely to lean Democratic .



