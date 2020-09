Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 12:52 Hits: 2

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the former chairman and current member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is calling for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to release a list of candidates that he would consider for the Supreme Court. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/516634-top-gop-senator-calls-for-biden-to-release-list-of-possible-supreme-court