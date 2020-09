Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 09:05 Hits: 2

The big change is that Florida has gone from leaning in Joe Biden's direction back to its traditional spot as a toss-up state.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/16/912004173/2020-electoral-map-ratings-landscape-tightens-some-but-biden-is-still-ahead?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics