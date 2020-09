Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 17:52 Hits: 2

President Trump says there could be widespread distribution of a vaccine against the coronavirus in a much shorter timeline than described by the CDC.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/09/16/913560563/cdc-director-says-covid-vaccine-likely-wont-be-widely-available-until-next-year?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics