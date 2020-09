Articles

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is calling on the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing on preventing child exploitation and trafficking in the wake of the release of Netflix's controversial "Cuties" film. In a letter to Chairman...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/516774-loeffler-calls-for-hearing-in-wake-of-netflixs-cuties